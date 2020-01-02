Truck Kills Four In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

Related News

A lone accident involving a truck at Pipeline Junction, Ogere Remo axis of Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, on Thursday, claimed the lives of four persons while leaving four other passengers with various degrees of injuries.

The Public Relations Officer Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the crash occurred around 4.30 a.m. He highlighted that the truck, with registration number TKP 653 XA, which was loaded with yams, lost control.

He said the red coloured Man Diesel truck, which was coming from the North and in bound Lagos, had 14 passengers, presumed to be owners of the products, sitting on the top of the yams when the accident occurred.

“The casualty was much because some of the passengers, who are also likely owners of the yam, were seating on the yam in the open space at the back,” Mr Akinbiyi said.

“Thus, when it lost control due to overspeeding and poor visibility, (they) fell by its side, with the yam and vehicle falling on them.”

Mr Akinbiyi said four of the passengers died on the spot while the injured were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu.

The agency’s spokesperson said the deceased were taken to FOS mortuary, Ipara Remo, as at the time of filing this report, while the vehicle has been taken to the Police Motor Traffic Division, Iperu-Remo.

Mr Akinbiyi said the command commiserates with the family of the dead and injured. He advised motorists to ensure their vehicles are well maintained, avoid overspeeding and night travel as much as possible, especially now that that the harmattan season, with its poor visibility, is here.