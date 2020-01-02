Truck Kills Four In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

Truck Kills Four In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash
Truck Kills Four In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

A lone accident involving a truck at Pipeline Junction, Ogere Remo axis of Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, on Thursday, claimed the lives of four persons while leaving four other passengers with various degrees of injuries.

The Public Relations Officer Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the crash occurred around 4.30 a.m. He highlighted that the truck, with registration number TKP 653 XA, which was loaded with yams, lost control.

He said the red coloured Man Diesel truck, which was coming from the North and in bound Lagos, had 14 passengers, presumed to be owners of the products, sitting on the top of the yams when the accident occurred.

“The casualty was much because some of the passengers, who are also likely owners of the yam, were seating on the yam in the open space at the back,” Mr Akinbiyi said.

“Thus, when it lost control due to overspeeding and poor visibility, (they) fell by its side, with the yam and vehicle falling on them.”

Mr Akinbiyi said four of the passengers died on the spot while the injured were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu.

The agency’s spokesperson said the deceased were taken to FOS mortuary, Ipara Remo, as at the time of filing this report, while the vehicle has been taken to the Police Motor Traffic Division, Iperu-Remo.

Mr Akinbiyi said the command commiserates with the family of the dead and injured. He advised motorists to ensure their vehicles are well maintained, avoid overspeeding and night travel as much as possible, especially now that that the harmattan season, with its poor visibility, is here.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.