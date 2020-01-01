Police arrest suspects for ‘stealing 300 bags of fertiliser’

Related News

The police in Lagos on Wednesday said they have arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing 300 bags of fertiliser from a warehouse in Lagos.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said the Bode Thomas police station received a complaint from the Chief Security Officer, Iganmu Flour Mill, on December 24 that “unknown persons broke into their warehouse and stole about 300 bags of fertiliser”.

Mr Elkana said, based on the complaint, detectives were deployed to the scene.

“A thorough analysis of the scene revealed a constructive breaking that depicted the fact that there was an insider collaboration.

“The security guard of the warehouse was taken to the station for questioning and investigation was extended to Daleko market, Mushin,” the police spokesperson said in a statement.

Mr Elkana said the ‘stolen bags of fertiliser’ were recovered from a warehouse at Daleko Market, Mushin, on December 31.

“The fertilisers were sold to some buyers from Kano at the rate of N4000 per bag and they were at the point of moving them away when the police stormed the market,” he added.

The police said three suspects were arrested in connection with the crime and the truck used in conveying the stolen products was impounded.



“The three suspects arrested are Banjo Adeleke; 57 years old from Ijebu, Ogun State, James Dalex; 52 years from Mangu Local Government, Plateau State, and Haladu Junaidu; 52 years from Dala Local Government, Kano State,” the police said.