Fayemi swears in newly elected local government chairpersons

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has inaugurated the newly elected chairpersons and vice chairpersons for the 16 local government areas in the state.

In a statement released on the official Twitter page of the Ekiti State Government Tuesday, the officials were charged to make themselves accessible to the people.

The new council helmsmen were elected on December 7 and sworn in on Tuesday, a week after the expiration of the tenure of their predecessors, who were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Fayemi who told the new council bosses to prioritise the welfare of Ekiti people above their personal interest stated that as the people’s representatives in government, the local government chairpersons must make “far-reaching impact on the lives of a lot of people”.

The governor urged them to key into the five-pillar agenda of his administration which is aimed at eradicating poverty from the state and deliver the dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

He advised them to familiarise themselves with the local government administration laws and Local Government Service Commission laws of Ekiti State in order to guide them on the operational activities of their councils.

