Gov. Akeredolu signs N187.8bn budget for 2020

Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu
Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday said the 2020 Appropriation Bill termed ‘Budget of Growth’ which was signed into law, provided for aggregate expenditure of N187.8 billion.

Mr Akeredolu made this known in Akure, the state capital during the signing of the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law.

He explained that the amount was divided into N10.50 billion representing 5.6 per cent for debt servicing; N14.18 billion representing 7.6 per cent as statutory transfers to Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) and Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS).

“The share of Independent Revenue to Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) of Local Governments in the state represented 10 per cent.

“Also the sums of N82.70 billion and N80.470 billion representing 44.1 per cent and 42.7 per cent are for recurrent expenditure and capital development respectively,” he said.

The governor also said one of the key challenges to budget implementation was unavailability and inadequacy of required funds.

“This is as a result of the recurring dwindling Ondo State’s share of the Federation Account.

“This is occasioned by a fall in oil revenue which incidentally, and regrettably too, provides over 80 per cent of the country’s revenue receipts,” Mr Akeredolu said.

He said the Independent Revenue, even though has increased substantially since the inception of our administration, has not grown to the level of delivering the state from depending on federal transfers.

“We have to assure you that we have designed many ingenious and innocuous ways of bringing in more prospective payers into the tax net,” he said.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, appreciated the efforts of the lawmakers in the passage of the budget.

He said more than 30 bills had been passed and numerous oversight functions carried out in the last six months.

Mr Oleyelogun described the 9th Assembly as hardworking and intelligent.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.