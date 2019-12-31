Mob sets trucks ablaze for killing two motorcyclists in Ogun

Dangote truck set ablaze
Dangote truck set ablaze

An angry mob on Tuesday set ablaze two trucks belonging to Dangote Cement Company for reportedly killing two persons in an accident along Ijebu-Ode- Ibadan road.

The Public Relations Officer of Ogun State Traffic Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the fatal crash occurred in Imowo-Eleran town axis of the road. He said it involved a Dangote truck and a motorcycle.

Mr Akinbiyi said the truck crushed two persons on the motorcycle, killing them on the spot, a development which angered the youth in the area. In protest, they set two trucks ablaze.

The spokesman said information available as at the time of filing this report was that the motorcyclist wrongly overtook the truck leading to an accident.

He said the corpses of the victims had been deposited in the morgue.

He said traffic affected one lane of the road while the mob did not allow the traffic officials to tow the remains of the burnt Dangote trucks from the scene.

