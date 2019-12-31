Police parade 77 criminal suspects, recover 16 arms in Enugu

Related News

The Enugu State Police Command on Tuesday paraded 77 criminal suspects arrested in the state within the last four months.

Parading the suspects before journalists in Enugu, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, said 16 assorted arms were also recovered from the suspects during the period.

Mr Abdurrahman said the command also recovered 122 rounds of ammunition of various types and 30 live cartridges.

He said the command also recovered six different brands of cars, six tricycles, two motorcycles, five handsets, five wraps of cocaine, one small axe and toy gun.

The police boss said the command achieved the feat under “Operation Puff Adder” and through the commitment of its officers and men.

He thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his logistics support, adding that the 65 vehicles he donated to the command had greatly helped in crime fighting and security surveillance.

Mr Abdurrahman said on December 23, operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested one Ogbonna Nwasibe, 19, for unlawful possession of firearm while conducting a stop-and-search.

He said one locally-made double-barrelled gun was recovered from Mr Nwasibe.

He further said the State Criminal Investigation Department arrested one Christopher Ede in Enugu for unlawful possession of 72 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Mr Abdurrahman said Mr Ede was suspected to be a member of Aye Confraternity.

“We have made many arrests while investigations are currently ongoing on the level of involvement of the suspects as well as how to track down their cohorts that are presently at large.

“We will surely get at them because we will meticulously do our job.

“With the help of information and feedback from members of the public, especially journalists, we will be on top of our game,’’ he said.

He expressed joy that the state had regained its enviable status of being rated the most peaceful, secure and calm state in the country and thanked residents for their cooperation and support during the year.

(NAN)