Data breach: NITDA to probe Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, data controllers

NITDA
NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says it will investigate the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) and other data controllers for alleged breach of taxpayers’ data in the state.

The Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, made this known on Friday in a statement he signed and issued in Abuja.

Mr Inuwa said LIRS published a web portal with address https://lagos.pay.ng/TaxPayer, where personal information of taxpayers in the state was exposed to the public.

The director said though the state government had taken steps to mitigate the glitch, it was still against the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) and NITDA Act of 2007.

He emphasised that the NDPR seeks to protect citizens’ data and not divulging their information without consent.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt. pays N1.63 billion to 321 retirees

“NITDA was reliably informed and duly ascertained that the LIRS published a web portal – https://lagos.qpay.ng/TaxPayer – where personal information of tax payers of Lagos State was gleaned by the general public.

“This is in breach of the NDPR, 2019. We have also been informed that the LIRS has indicated that public access to the portal was a glitch from a consultant of the service and that the portal has been duly disabled.

“We commend LIRS for the swift remedial action in disabling the portal and pulling the website away from the public domain.

“We however warn that glitches of this kind do not insulate LIRS from responsibility or culpability from whatever actions, civil or criminal, that may arise from such glitch.

“The agency will further investigate this breach and the circumstances surrounding it with the aim of assessing the impact of the breach,” Mr Inuwa said.

The NITDA boss added that they would determine and ensure that data controllers or processors connected to the breach took responsibility and penalised to avoid future occurrence because confidential information of data subjects were exposed.

He also advised the public to be vigilant and report immediately to NITDA or other law enforcement agencies if they noticed that the information of any data subject on the LIRS database was further disclosed.

“We enjoin all parties to cooperate with NITDA as we seek to protect the personal and confidential information of Nigerian citizens from misuse and abuse.”

Mr Inuwa said the agency could be reached through its email address: info@nitda.gov.ng,Twitter handle- @NITDANigeria or Facebook address – https://web.facebook.com/nitda.nig/.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.