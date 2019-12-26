Christmas: Governor commutes death sentences of three, pardons six others

Related News

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has signed two Executive Orders, one commuting the death sentences of three convicted inmates to life imprisonment and the other setting free six others.

In a statement released on the official Twitter page of Lagos State on Christmas, he described this act “as rare gift for the Christmas season”.

The two Orders: Executive Commutation of Death Sentence Order and Executive Grant of Clemency Order were signed by the governor on Christmas day and are both expected to take immediate effect.

He reportedly declared this at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos where he observed the Christmas day service with his family.

He said the Lagos State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in the performance of its statutory functions under the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy Law 2015 considered applications from convicted inmates.

Upon due consideration of the applications, the council recommended the commutation of death sentences to life imprisonment, in respect of three convicted inmates: Muhammed Abdulkadiri, Moses Akpan and Sunday Okondo.

The order for clemency affects six other inmates who have been set free from different correctional centres.

They are: Bestman Dennar, Wasiu Jimoh, Augustine Opara, Folakemi Osin, Rebecca Danladi and Njoku Ogechi.

The Executive Orders have been delivered to the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, who will deliver them to the prisons service for immediate action.

Meanwhile, Mr Sanwo-Olu said Nigerians should return to God with hearts of gratitude for His protection over the country and Lagos State, saying despite the numerous challenges facing the nation, she (Nigeria) is growing stronger.

The governor said the Christmas period is a season of reflection, blessings and gift.

Mr Sanwo-Olu enjoined Lagos residents to continue to be law abiding, advising the residents to do things in moderation.