Christmas: Governor commutes death sentences of three, pardons six others

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has signed two Executive Orders, one commuting the death sentences of three convicted inmates to life imprisonment and the other setting free six others.

In a statement released on the official Twitter page of Lagos State on Christmas, he described this act “as rare gift for the Christmas season”.

The two Orders: Executive Commutation of Death Sentence Order and Executive Grant of Clemency Order were signed by the governor on Christmas day and are both expected to take immediate effect.

He reportedly declared this at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos where he observed the Christmas day service with his family.

He said the Lagos State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in the performance of its statutory functions under the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy Law 2015 considered applications from convicted inmates.

Upon due consideration of the applications, the council recommended the commutation of death sentences to life imprisonment, in respect of three convicted inmates: Muhammed Abdulkadiri, Moses Akpan and Sunday Okondo.

The order for clemency affects six other inmates who have been set free from different correctional centres.

They are: Bestman Dennar, Wasiu Jimoh, Augustine Opara, Folakemi Osin, Rebecca Danladi and Njoku Ogechi.

The Executive Orders have been delivered to the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, who will deliver them to the prisons service for immediate action.

Meanwhile, Mr Sanwo-Olu said Nigerians should return to God with hearts of gratitude for His protection over the country and Lagos State, saying despite the numerous challenges facing the nation, she (Nigeria) is growing stronger.

The governor said the Christmas period is a season of reflection, blessings and gift.

Mr Sanwo-Olu enjoined Lagos residents to continue to be law abiding, advising the residents to do things in moderation.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.