Fire on Lagos-Ibadan expressway as tankers crash

Fuel truck which exploded along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Two petrol tankers conveying petroleum products, on Wednesday evening, crashed on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway resulting in a fire incident,

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Ogun State Command, Clement Oladele, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday said the development had caused gridlock on the road.

He advised motorists to consider alternative routes to their destination.

He said the trucks crashed into each other on the outward lane of the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway under the Sagamu Interchange Bridge, close to FRSC Emergency Road Side Clinic.

Mr Oladele said the FRSC has cordoned off the affected area and invited the fire service.

He called on motorists to avoid the area until the situation normalizes.

“Motorists just departing Lagos, Ibadan, Ijebu Ode or Abeokuta may use alternative corridors of Abeokuta – Ota- Lagos , or Ibadan – Ogere- Siun Junction – Abeokuta – Sango – Lagos and Ijebu Ode- Ajah – VI- Lagos”, he advised

