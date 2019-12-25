Ogun APC gives Amosun’s loyalists conditions to return to party

Related News

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has urged all members of the Allied Peoples Movement, who are returning to the party to go to their respective wards to register their membership.

It also urged those with litigations against the party to withdraw same as a proof of their loyalty.

The party said although their return was a welcome development, they would need to follow the due process of party regulations.

A statement by Tunde Olajunjoye, the Ogun APC Publicity Secretary on Tuesday, noted that the APC is a progressive party which provides room for all members.

Adekunle Akinlade, the governorship candidate of the APM has indicated his return to the APC, where he defected shortly before the last governorship election.

He was the anointed candidate of the former governor, Ibikunle Amosun, and for failing to secure the APC governorship ticket, left for APM to achieve his governorship ambition.

Although Mr Amosun retained his membership of the APC where he also secured the senatorial seat, he supported and sponsored the campaign of the APM candidate.

Mr Akinlade did not win the governorship election and also failed to upturn the election of the incumbent governor at the elections petitions tribunal and at the appeal court.

Mr Amosun was suspended by the APC national headquarters for anti-party activities, but reabsorbed recently, with the directive that he should go and resolve his problems with the party leadership in his state and ward.

Mr Akinlade while speaking on Monday to announce his return to the APC in Abeokuta, boasted that his group remains the legitimate owners of the APC.

The former governorship candidate insisted that he left APC in October 2018 due to injustice done to them by the national leadership of the party

But the APC in the state said it received the news of the return of the entire members of the APM in Ogun State, its governorship candidate in the last election and the collapse of all its structures into the APC.

“The party, at any point in time, is therefore ready to receive repentant members back into the fold,” said Mr Oladunjoye.

“However, while we see the announced return of the APM members into our party as a welcome development, we are quick to add there is a process of joining or returning to our party in accordance with the party’s constitution and established procedures.

“We therefore urge them to return to their various wards for registration and realignment.

“Also, apart from going back to their various wards to re-enrol and reconcile with their people and leaders, it is also important for them to abide by the prevailing peace and decorum in Ogun APC and work under the Caretaker Executive formed by the National Working Committee of our party under the leadership of Chief Yemi Sanusi.”

The party also urged the APM members with court cases against the party to withdraw them without further delay.

“Only this will demonstrate their loyalty and sincerity,” the APC spokesman said.

“We must also commend the steadfastness of our members who stood by us through thick and thin we promise that their interests will be adequately taken care of.”