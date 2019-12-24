Police release Quilox boss Shina Peller

The police in Lagos have released on bail Shina Peller, a federal lawmaker and the owner of `Quilox nightclub.

Mr Peller was released on Tuesday following his arrest on Monday at Maroko police station, Lagos.

In an Instagram post, he told his followers he has been released and in good spirits, while” issues surrounding his arrest are being addressed by the appropriate authorities.”

The police alleged that Mr Peller mobilised 50 thugs to invade Maroko Police station to forcefully move three vehicles belonging to Club Quilox’s customers that were towed by the officers on Monday, which led to his arrest and detention.

Aside from the arrest of the lawmaker, his popular Nightclub, Club Quilox, was also sealed off by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) over noise pollution and traffic congestion.

The closure of Club Quilox and the arrest of Mr Peller created an uproar on diverse social media platforms.

Akin Alabi, who is a federal lawmaker and Mr Peller’s friend, also tweeted about the events surrounding the impoundment of customers’ cars by the police and the arrest of Mr Peller.

Mr Peller is an APC lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency in Oyo state.

Mr Peller’s Instagram post on Tuesday reads;

“Hello my people, I want to thank everyone for the outpour of love support over the events that occurred yesterday. I am fine and in good spirit.

Currently heading to Iseyin to spend Xmas with my constituents.

All issues are being addressed at the appropriate level and I will release a formal statement in due course.”

