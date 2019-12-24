Court jails man six months for stealing phone worth N5,000

Court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 21-year-old unemployed man, Idris Eniola, to six months in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for stealing a cell phone valued at N5,000.

The magistrate, O.O. Fagbohun, sentenced Mr Eniola after he pleaded guilty to a two-count charge bordering on stealing.

Mrs Fagbohun held that the convict should serve out his term without an option of fine.

“You are hereby sentenced to six months in Kirikiri Correctional Home without an option of fine.

“The sentence will serve as a deterrent to others who may want to engage in similar acts,” she said.

Mrs Fagbohun advised the convict to change his way of life on completion of his jail term.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Emmanuel Ajayi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on November 20 at Ipaja, Lagos State.

Mr Ajayi, a police inspector, said that Mr Eniola stole a cell phone belonging to the complainant, Rasheed Alayaki.

“The complainant was going to work when his cell phone rang; while receiving the call, the defendant snatched it and took to his heels.

“The complainant raised an alarm and some passers-by pursued and caught him.” the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)

