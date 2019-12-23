Makinde inaugurates 68 chairpersons for Oyo local councils

Related News

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday inaugurated the chairpersons of the local councils caretaker committees in the state and urged them to be the link between the state government and the people at the grassroots.

Mr Makinde gave this advice while inaugurating caretaker committee chairpersons for the 33 local governments and 35 local council development areas (LCDAs) of the state.

The ceremony took place at the Agodi Government Secretariat in Ibadan, the state capital amid fanfare.

READ ALSO:

“They will be the link between the state fovernment and the people. We know that the closer government is to the people, the more impactful and meaningful its activities will be to them,” the governor said.

Mr Makinde also enjoyed them to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

“I enjoin all 68 Caretaker Chairpersons to contribute their meaningful quota to ensure that we move Oyo State forward, as they play their role along with the State Government to implement our Roadmap to Accelerated Development of Oyo State 2019-2023.”