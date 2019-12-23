Makinde inaugurates 68 chairpersons for Oyo local councils

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde on LinkedIn)
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde on LinkedIn)

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday inaugurated the chairpersons of the local councils caretaker committees in the state and urged them to be the link between the state government and the people at the grassroots.

Mr Makinde gave this advice while inaugurating caretaker committee chairpersons for the 33 local governments and 35 local council development areas (LCDAs) of the state.

The ceremony took place at the Agodi Government Secretariat in Ibadan, the state capital amid fanfare.

READ ALSO: Ekiti govt speaks on alleged herdsmen “take over” of community

“They will be the link between the state fovernment and the people. We know that the closer government is to the people, the more impactful and meaningful its activities will be to them,” the governor said.

Mr Makinde also enjoyed them to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

“I enjoin all 68 Caretaker Chairpersons to contribute their meaningful quota to ensure that we move Oyo State forward, as they play their role along with the State Government to implement our Roadmap to Accelerated Development of Oyo State 2019-2023.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.