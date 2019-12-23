Police, experts react To Premium Times’ report on illegal mining in Osun communities

Related News

The Nigerian police authorities and some public health experts have reacted to a PREMIUM TIMES report on illegal gold mining activities in Osun State.

This newspaper on Sunday published how a large number of illegal miners pursued from Zamfara now carry out their unauthorised business in Osun, a state in South-west Nigeria.

While illegal mining in the state is not new, the influx of new entrants, including the Chinese, has increased mining activities endangering the environment. Their activities are aided by local chiefs and the police who capitalise on regulatory failures, PREMIUM TIMES investigation revealed.

With their collaboration, several hectares of forests have been damaged due to the activities of illegal gold miners in Ilesha, Itaagun, Ifewara and Ibodi areas of Osun.

Nigerians on social media have been reacting to the report as they charged the authorities to take appropriate steps to stop illegal gold mining in Osun State.

Effects on residents:

Public health experts who reacted to the report said the impact of mining on daily living should not be ignored.

One of the experts, Adejare Afolabi, warned that if not properly tackled, illegal mining will lead to environmental and human health problems.

“It can result in substantial environmental and human health problems as it contributes to erosion, flooding, sinkholes, deforestation and contamination, all of which can lead to health issues in local populations, depleting food supplies and delivering harmful elements into the food chain.

“The poor may not have a lot of choice in housing, often living close to mines or on top of mine waste and there is a chance that they contact Silicosis,” Mr Afolabi said.

Silicosis is a type of lung disease which is particularly associated with dust exposure in gold mines.

Another public health expert, Alabi Taiwo, corroborated his colleague’s assertions. He said gold mine particles cause “an incurable occupational lung disease.”

“It is caused by prolonged or intensive inhalation of tiny respirable particles during gold mining. This risk is not just limited to workers but also the entire population of the mining communities.

“Beyond, long-term exposure in the gold mining environment include tuberculosis (TB), obstructive airways disease, and occupational asthma,” he added.

READ ALSO:

He also said the inhalation of mercury vapour can have harmful effects on the nervous, digestive and immune systems, as well as on the lungs and kidneys.

PREMIUM TIMES findings also revealed that houses around the mining site may collapse as mining activities strip the soil under the buildings.

“This is one of the effects of mining that nobody sees but are the most troubling of all. The more the mining activities take place, the land above it starts to sink and this causes serious damage to buildings,” Kingsley Obiyan, a civil engineer, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Earlier, in our report, Akinyemi Fisayo, an agricultural expert, noted that mining destroys the natural landscape.

“Mining generates significant problems such as water pollution which automatically renders agricultural land unusable and this has displaced some farmers even in this Osun and perpetuated a cycle of poverty after losing their farmlands to miners,” he said.

“The time frame to return land to a condition it was before mining could take 100 years and the effect can even go beyond the site the mining is taking place, which means virtually all the soil surrounding the place are polluted.”

Police Speak

Police spokesperson, Frank Mba, while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, wondered why the state police spokesperson, Folashade Odoro, refused to speak on our correspondent’s findings.

He, however, assured that proper investigation would be conducted on the findings.

“This is strange. I thought she has been the state police spokesperson for a very long time. I will advise that journalists try to reach out to the state police commissioner because I see no reason why she will be unavailable at all time.”

Mr Mba told this reporter to send him facts from our findings to enable the police to act properly.