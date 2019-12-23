APM governorship candidate in Ogun, Akinlade, returns to APC

Related News

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement in the February election, Adekunle Akinlade, on Monday returned to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside scores of his loyalists.

Mr Akinlade was the choice of the then outgoing Ogun governor, Ibikunle Amosun. He was encouraged by Mr Amosun defect to the APM and contest the election on the party’s platform after they accused the APC headquarters of favouring a rival faction of the party in Ogun.

Mr Akinlade lost at the polls as well as courts to the APC, as his petition failed at all levels of appeal.

Mr Amosun was later suspended by the APC national headquarters for anti-party activities, but reabsorbed recently, with the directive that he should go and resolve his problems with the party leadership in his state and ward.

Mr Akinlade while speaking at the event of his return, which took place at the APM headquarters along Moshood Abiola Way, Abeokuta, boasted that his group remains the legitimate owners of the APC.

The former governorship candidate insisted that he left APC in October 2018 due to injustice done to them by the national leadership of the party.

