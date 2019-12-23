Quilox customers’ cars seized by police – Lawmaker

Front view of Quilox [Photo: Hotels.ng]
A close friend to the detained owner of Quilox, Akin Alabi, has said that police have impounded cars belonging to customers of the nightclub.

Mr Alabi, a lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency in Oyo State, tweeted Monday afternoon that the owners of the cars were told to pay N100,000 “bribe.”

“We are on our way to Panti. First of all, the cars of the customers were towed and seized for violating traffic,” said Mr Alabi, an All Progressives Congress lawmaker.

Officials of the Lagos State government had reportedly sealed off Quilox for noise pollution and traffic congestion, hours after the club began its annual 36-hour party.

The owner of the club, Shina Peller, had reportedly gone to bail some of the arrested clubbers when he was also detained.

 

Mr Peller is also an APC lawmaker representing “lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa federal constituency in Oyo State.

A statement by Mr Peller’s press secretary, Kola Popoola, said the lawmaker informed the state authorities about the party “to avoid unnecessary gridlock.”

Mr Popoola said his boss was harassed at Maroko police station where he had gone to bail some of the arrested customers.

He added that Mr Peller’s phones were seized “for no reason,” the Punch newspaper reported.

“The continuous harassment and unjust detaining of a member of House of Representatives, Peller, by the police calls for urgent attention of the media, and the Commissioner of Police.”

Phone calls to Bala Elkana, the police spokesperson in Lagos, were not answered.

