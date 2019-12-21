Minister narrates ‘bitter’ experience at Lagos-Ibadan highway gridlock

Related News

The Minister of State, Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, on Saturday narrated his experience during a gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, where he reportedly spent five hours for a journey of one hour to Abeokuta, his destination.

Mr Mamora was billed to deliver a lecture at the 35th Anniversary Celebration organized by the 1979/84 sets of the Baptist Boys High School (BBHS), Abeokuta, but he arrived late due to the gridlock.

The ex-Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly could not hide his bitter experience on the road.

He narrated his ordeal to the guests on arrival, lamenting ”that even my pilot car could not pilot me through the ordeal ”.

”I want to apologise for my lateness. I left Lagos early enough. I ended up spending five hours for a journey of one hour. We got ‘hooked up’ from Magodo. The journey that should have taken us one hour, took us five hours. That is unpalatable state of our roads, even my pilot car could not pilot me through the ordeal,’’ Mr Mamora said.

The organisers, who had waited endlessly for the guest lecturer, decided to kick off the programme, in view of the presence of a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, who is also an old student of the school.

The minister later arrived the venue after Mr Obasanjo had given his speech and left.

He (Mr Mamora) then moved straight to the podium to deliver his lecture with the theme, ‘Teacher Education and National Development’.

Meanwhile, the highlight of the event included: legacy award for Mr Obasanjo and Distinguished Eminent Old Boys Award for Kayode Oyesiku, a professor among others, as well as fund raising and cutting of the anniversary cake