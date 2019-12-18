Man killed in his home in Lagos

Related News

The Lagos Police Command said it has intensified security at Ginti Estate, Ikorodu, after a man was murdered on Saturday at his Ikorodu residence.

Police said the victim, Mutiu Agbosasa, was murdered around 10:30 p.m. by four ‘strange men’ who attacked him at his residence.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos Police spokesperson, said in a statement on Wednesday that Rohis Adamu, a guard who worked with the deceased reported the case at the Ijede Police station at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Mr Adamu told the police his boss sent him to call the police, but the police found the corpse of the victim in his vehicle burnt beyond recognition when they arrived.

Mr Elkana said the security man was grilled over the death of his boss, as he was employed 44 days earlier.

“In his statement, on 14/12/2019 at about 10.30pm, he opened the gate for his boss to drive into the house and while closing the gate, four strange men entered the house through the pedestrian gate. That he heard his boss shouting that he should run and call the police. That it did not occur to him to call neighbouring security guards for help,” the statement said.

Mr Elakana said the crime scene was cordoned off for forensic examination, while the homicide detectives and forensic experts from the State Criminal Investigation Department were deployed to the scene for analysis.

“The case is under investigation to identify those behind the gruesome murder, while security has been beefed up at the estate,” the police said.