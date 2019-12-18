Mob razes popular church over missing toddler

Mob razes popular church over missing toddler
Mob razes popular church over missing toddler

A mob in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Wednesday set on fire a popular miracle church, Sotitobire, over allegations that the pastor, Alfa Babatunde, was responsible for the kidnap of a one-year-old child on November 10, 2019.

Although the State Security Service had arrested the pastor over the missing child, rumours that the child’s body was exhumed from the church’s pulpit on Wednesday sparked outrage and an attack on the church by a mob.

It was gathered that rumours filtered in that the child had been found dead inside the church, after a futile search for over a month.

The mob invaded the church at about noon Wednesday when some church members were holding a programme. They chased the worshippers away leading to injuries for many including journalists and police officers.

But the Ondo State Police Command has debunked the rumour that the child’s body was found at the church.

The police urged members of the public to disregard the information even though it had already resulted in huge damage.

“It is most unfortunate that this misleading information spearheaded by a popular TV station has ignited a spontaneous reaction from the people leading to wanton destruction of properties and injuries to many,” he said.

“The church building was also set ablaze by irate youths. Some of our officers despatched to the scene to contain the situation were pelted with stones with many of them sustaining injuries.

“Their patrol vehicle was also badly damaged.”

Mr Joseph said his rejoinder became necessary to rightly inform Nigerians who might have fallen for “this wicked lies and propaganda.”

He said the public should also not hold the notion that the command had abandoned the investigation of the incident, as the case file was being sent to the DPP for legal advice.

“Notwithstanding this latest incident, more reinforcement has been sent to the scene to contain the situation,” he added.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.