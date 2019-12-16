Fire guts Ijebu-Ode market

Related News

Fire has razed parts of the Ita-Osu International market located in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State. Over 20 shops were razed in the inferno with goods and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

The fire occurred late on Sunday night.

A witness said officials of the state fire service, Ijebu-Ode, and the market’s security officials worked together to quench the fire.

The Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, visited the scene on Monday. He said the state government would assist the affected traders.

Speaking with journalists during the visit, Mr Talabi described the incident as very unfortunate. He appealed to the traders to show love, concern and render assistance to the affected persons.

“We are here on the express directive of the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to inspect the situation. The damage here may not look extensive on the outside but the extent of damage in terms of value is a lot. A total of about 16 to 20 shops have been destroyed by the fire. I want to appreciate everyone, particularly market security operatives and the firefighters for curtailing the situation”, he added.

He said there was need to repair facilities at the market built over 30 years ago.

Also speaking, the lawmaker representing Ijebu-Ode constituency in Ogun State House of Assembly, Kemi Oduwole, sympathized with the victims.

Narrating their ordeal, the Secretary, Iyaloja-in Council, Akile Ijebu, Sade Alatishe, said, “Some of the challenges affecting smooth operations in the market are lack of potable water, lack of a fire brigade outpost and particularly, the issue of unused lock-up shops in the market.”

She called on the state government to come to their aid towards addressing the anomalies.

Also speaking, the Iyalaje (woman leader) of the market, Kausara Aberuagba, revealed that ‘’the market, which could boast of six generating sets and other basic amenities in the past was now a shadow of itself,”

After the inspection, Mr Talabi and his team held a brief meeting with the market executives and victims on government’s next line of action.