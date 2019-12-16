Ekiti Assembly passes N124.72bn budget for 2020

Related News

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Monday passed the state N124.724billion Appropriation Bill for 2020.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at plenary.

Presenting the report, the Chairperson, Olubunmi Adelugba, said the budget was made up of N71.186billion recurrent expenditure, representing 57 per cent and N53.538 billion capital expenditure, representing 13 per cent.

Mrs Adelugba said the committee observed that the budget was perfectly in order, and would consolidate on the achievements recorded in 2019 by establishing a fiscal framework for expected transformation of all sectors of the state economy.

The report was adopted by the lawmakers in a unanimous vote.

Speaking in an interview, the Chairman of the House Committee on Media, Mrs Ayokunle, acknowledged members’ support in 2019 and called for more in 2020.

She explained that the House was able to pass nine bills in 2019, hoping to improve on the performance in 2020.

The House later adjourned sitting till January 15, 2020.

(NAN)