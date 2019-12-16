Guard, cleaner in court for alleged theft of bishop’s N40 million property

Related News

A security guard, Michael John, and a cleaner, John Peter, who allegedly stole their employer’s property worth N40 million, were on Monday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Michael, 30, and Peter, 17, are facing trial on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Godspower Ehizoba, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences on October 17, at noon, at No.15, Samuel Ike St., Ajao Estate, Lagos.

Mr Ehizoba said that the defendants broke into the premises of Bishop Adol Obiwaogu, and stole 4,000 pounds sterling, 8,000 dollars, an international passport and other valuable documents, 50 pairs of shoes, gold chains, a bishop’s ring and many suits, all worth N40 million.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 307 (C), 410 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

READ ALSO:

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, F. O. Sansanya, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be resident in Lagos, show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified.

She adjourned the case until January 7 for mention.

(NAN)