Guard, cleaner in court for alleged theft of bishop’s N40 million property

COURT symbol used to illustrate the story.
COURT symbol used to illustrate the story.

A security guard, Michael John, and a cleaner, John Peter, who allegedly stole their employer’s property worth N40 million, were on Monday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Michael, 30, and Peter, 17, are facing trial on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Godspower Ehizoba, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences on October 17, at noon, at No.15, Samuel Ike St., Ajao Estate, Lagos.

Mr Ehizoba said that the defendants broke into the premises of Bishop Adol Obiwaogu, and stole 4,000 pounds sterling, 8,000 dollars, an international passport and other valuable documents, 50 pairs of shoes, gold chains, a bishop’s ring and many suits, all worth N40 million.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 307 (C), 410 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt seals off plastic company over worker’s death

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, F. O. Sansanya, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be resident in Lagos, show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified.

She adjourned the case until January 7 for mention.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.