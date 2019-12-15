Oluwo of Iwo divorces wife

Related News

The Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has announced a break up with his queen, Chanel Chin.

The controversial monarch, on Sunday, declared that Chanel Chin be addressed as an ex-queen.

According to a press statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the monarch’s spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem, the separation was borne out of “personal irreconcilabe differences.”

“This information is necessary for the attention of the general public to avoid representation on proxy and accordance of respect attached to the sacred stool of Oluwo to her.”

“For personal irreconcilable differences, Chanel Chin ceased to be his Majesty’s queen. We equally enjoin the public to disregard any business transaction or request with her using the office of his majesty. We wish her the best in her new journey.”

The Canadian-born Chin, had in a 2017 interview expressed joy that she is the only wife of the king.

“I feel great. It is a dream come true. We are happy and our family is complete. I am opening a new chapter of my life and I find it interesting. It is a new experience and I am learning every day, I learn new things about life and I am a mother. I learn new ways to be patient and to be kind. It is indeed a new chapter of my life and I am enjoying it,” she told Punch newspaper in 2017.