OAU loses three lecturers in one week

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife, has lost three of its academic staff in one week as the institution on Sunday announced the death of the Acting Head of the Department of Dramatic Arts, Victoria Adeniyi.

The public relations officer of the institution, Abiodun Olanrewaju in a statement made available to journalists said: “it is too painful for us as a University to tearfully break the unpalatable news of the demise of another promising academic and a prominent member of OAU community, Dr. Victoria Oluwaremilekun ADENIYI, who, until her death early this morning was the Acting Head, Department of Dramatic Arts.”

Mr Olanrewaju added that the deceased directed this year’s convocation play which was staged four days ago.

“She was also yesterday, a part of the academic procession of the grand finale of the University’s 44th Convocation,” he said.

Mrs Adeniyi’s death occurred less than 48 hours after a Professor of Paediatrics, Jerome Elusiyan, was killed by unknown gunmen.

He was the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, (OAUTH), Ile-Ife, and was killed in Edo State.

According to a family source, he was travelling between Ekpoma and Benin alongside his driver when he was attacked by the gunmen.

READ ALSO: One year after, Law, Dentistry, other courses yet to be re-accredited in OAU

On December 7, Nicholas Igbokwe, a senior lecturer of the Department of Physical and Health Education was reportedly found dead in his office.

Mr Igbokwe’s colleagues disclosed that before his death, the deceased was seen in the faculty during the early morning hours without any traces of sickness.

They described him as an easy going and amiable personality, adding that his demise had thrown the department, as well as the institution into mourning.

Reactions

Reacting to the latest occurrence, a student in Mrs Adeniyi’s department described her as a ‘huge’ loss to the institution.

“I know her during DRA107 days. She comes early as 6am to class to mark her attendance. She was one of the few lecturers I love and appreciate,” Sunkami Fatoba said.

Another student who simply identified herself as Bimpe said: “it is sad that we won’t resume with Mrs Adeniyi”

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Eyitope Ogunbodede, had visited the university’s Teaching Hospital and directed that necessary papers be filled for the conduct of a post mortem.

