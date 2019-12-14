LASEMA begins demolition of distressed buildings in Lagos

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has said the agency had started demolition of distressed buildings in Lagos Island with a three-storey building located at Bamigbose street.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the demolition in Lagos on Saturday.

According to him, the three-storey building located at 54 Bamgbose Street is in a state of distress with visible crackings on different parts of the house.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said that another distressed building on the same street was also brought down to ground zero on Dec. 11.

He said the owners had already removed the roof of the second building located at 52 Bamgbose Street to persuade tenants to vacate the property.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said that before the agency carried out the demolition, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), the Material Testing Agency and Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning had made their recommendations to the government.

”The Ministry’s recommendations are necessary to carry out stress tests to ascertain the integrity of the building.

A LASEMA bulldozer demolishing buildings in Lagos

”After thorough investigations, the ministry agreed that the houses should be taken to ground zero.

”Consequently, the residents of the building were advised to vacate the premises within five days for their safety,” he said.

Mr Oke- Osanyintolu said that the demolition of the building at 54 Bamgbose Street reached Ground zero between 11:30 p.m. on Friday and 3:44 a.m. on Saturday.

He said the agency was committed to the safety of lives and property of residents in the state and the government had resolved to redevelop Lagos Island.

According to him, there are many buildings that are over 100 years old across the state.

The LASEMA boss said the demolition was in line with the state government’s determination to protect the lives and property of Lagos residents.

A picture of building at 54 Bamgbose Street after Demolition

(NAN)

