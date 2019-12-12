Ogun governor submits list of commissioner-nominees to state assembly

Related News

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, forwarded the list of nominees for commissioners to the state House of Assembly for approval.

There are 18 names on the list.

They are Taiwo Oludotun, Funmi Efuwape, Tunji Akinosi, Moruph Afolabi Afuape, Ganiyu Oladunjoye, Siti Osho, Femi Okubadejo and Jamiu Omoniyio

The others are Toyin Taiwo, Ade Adesanya, Abiodun Abudu Balogun, Tunji Odunlami, Laolu Olabimtan, Kehinde Oluwadare, Femi Ogunbanwo, Adeola Odedina, Yomi Coker and Gbolahan Adeniran

The nomination is coming six months after Mr Abiodun was sworn in as governor.

The delay in constituting the state executive council, which has raised concerns in the state, was attributed to struggles by various groups in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for appointments.