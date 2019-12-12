Ogun governor submits list of commissioner-nominees to state assembly

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, forwarded the list of nominees for commissioners to the state House of Assembly for approval.

There are 18 names on the list.

They are Taiwo Oludotun, Funmi Efuwape, Tunji Akinosi, Moruph Afolabi Afuape, Ganiyu Oladunjoye, Siti Osho, Femi Okubadejo and Jamiu Omoniyio

The others are Toyin Taiwo, Ade Adesanya, Abiodun Abudu Balogun, Tunji Odunlami, Laolu Olabimtan, Kehinde Oluwadare, Femi Ogunbanwo, Adeola Odedina, Yomi Coker and Gbolahan Adeniran

The nomination is coming six months after Mr Abiodun was sworn in as governor.

The delay in constituting the state executive council, which has raised concerns in the state, was attributed to struggles by various groups in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for appointments.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.