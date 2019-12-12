Court sacks Ooni’s second-in-command

Related News

The Osun State High Court on Wednesday ordered the Obalufe of Ife, Idowu Adediwura, to relinquish his office.

The Obalufe is the second-in-command to the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The court also directed the Ooni to, within 21 days, fill the stool with a candidate from the Aga Ruling House.

Justice Foluke Awolalu, in her judgement on Wednesday, said the installation of Mr Adediwura was not in accordance with the provisions of Ife Chieftaincy Declaration of 1957.

The court, therefore, restrained Mr Adediwura from parading himself as the Obalufe.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the suit was instituted by Abayomi Elugbuji on behalf of himself and the Aga Ruling House.

The court had earlier dismissed the preliminary objection filed by Mr Adediwura seeking the matter be dismissed because there were similar cases in court on the same matter.

On the merit of the case, the court held that going by the Ife Chieftaincy Declaration of 1957, it was the turn of Aga Ruling House to produce the Obalufe and not Mr Adediwura’s Ajagbusiekun Ruling House.

The counsel for the plaintiff, Babafemi Akande, in his comments, described the judgement as “sound and clear,” adding that a Chieftaincy Declaration once registered had become the law.