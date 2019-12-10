Forgive me, Fayose tells aggrieved Ekiti PDP leaders

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday urged members of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who may be aggrieved by any of his actions in the past to forgive him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Fayose, who spoke at his Afao Ekiti country home at a peace meeting he convened with party members across the 16 local governments, urged them to put the past behind them.

He apologised to all aggrieved members who he said he might have wronged while in government.

He said the PDP must be repositioned ahead of future elections in the state and nothing should be too much a sacrifice for anyone to make.

“We are on a mission to reposition the party because truly we need a new attitude as members of this party

“We must tell ourselves the truth that there is nothing to share in failure and we must join hands to achieve something tangible

“I know some persons are aggrieved and I know we are humans. I apologise to all those that I have offended

“Let us come together in unity for this our party not to die in this state. That is my priority as the leader

“I am doing this after one year of leaving office just to allow the present All Progressives Congress (APC) to display what they have for the people and you can all see for yourselves

“I am not here for my selfish interest but just to ensure this party does not fail,” Mr Fayose said.

The former governor, who used the meeting to officially congratulate Biodun Olujimi on her recent victory as the lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, noted that she remained a leader of the party in the state.

“Everybody should come back to the party. I am open to reconciliation

“If Sen. Biodun Olujimi calls you for meeting tomorrow, go there and listen to her. All of us are leaders, don’t let us factionalise this party

“I am congratulating her (Olujimi) and I don’t have any issue with her and I am sorry for what happened in the past,” he said.

(NAN)

