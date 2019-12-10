Oyo govt. recalls 300 sacked workers

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde on LinkedIn)
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde on LinkedIn)

The Oyo State Executive Council on Tuesday approved the re-instatement of 300 out 1,803 civil servants sacked by the immediate past administration of Abiola Ajimobi.

The state Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, made this known while briefing journalists on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Governor Seyi Makinde on assumption of office had set up a committee to look into the cases of the sacked workers.

The governor on October 16, while receiving the report of the committee promised not to hesitate to re-absorb workers that were found to have been wrongly dismissed from the service of the state according to the recommendations of the committee.

The commissioner explained that such dismissed workers would be reabsorbed into the civil service.

The commissioner also said the council confirmed the outright sack of 499 civil servants that were dismissed by the Ajimobi administration over fake certificates.

He further stated that the state government would honour the court judgement on the suits of 12 other civil servants who went to court to seek redress over what they described as unlawful termination of their appointment by the immediate past government.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.