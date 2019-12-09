PDP cries foul as APC wins all chairmanship seats in Ekiti LG election

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the chairmanship seats in all the 16 local government areas in Ekiti State.

However, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the polls.

A total of 14 political parties participated in the election which was conducted on Saturday.

Although the election was characterised by violence and a poor voter turnout, the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, Jide Aladejana, said the election was peaceful and “the issues witnessed were not enough to vitiate the process”.

He also denied the widespread allegation that there was sporadic shooting which led to the death of one Dotun Kosedake at Okitiko unit, Araromi ward in Ikere during the election.

Mr Aladejana said preliminary investigation had revealed that no one was shot at the polling unit. He said the violence that erupted in the area, which he ascribed to a cult clash, was not within the precinct of the polling unit.

“Nobody was killed at ward 7 unit 006 in Ikere on Saturday,” he said. “Nobody was shot. Though, we heard that someone came violently and made away with unused ballot papers. Even in the whole unit, there were just 280 registered voters and this does not in any way vitiate the outcome.”

Mr Aladejana also commended the security architecture in the state “for ensuring that no one was intimidated during the poll.”

‘Sham’

But the PDP has described the election as riddled with violence and malpractice.

Its state chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase, has rejected the results of the election, calling for the outright cancellation of the election.

Mr Oguntuase, who addressed journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, said the election was a mere jamboree, as it failed to meet the minimum standards for the conduct of an election.

He also noted that the election was the worst ever in the political history of the state.

“The Ekiti PDP reject the results of the Saturday’s council in totality,” he said. “What we had was a mere tragedy and comedy. It was comedy in the sense that it was a drama of people who wanted to imitate or let the activities have semblance of democracy while truly the essence of democracy was bastardised.”

He also said: “In all the 16 local government and 177 wards, there was truly no election. For proper election to hold, there are certain materials that are important. But I want to tell you categorically that in Ilejemeje, Ido-Osi, Ise/Orun, Ikere, Ikole and other councils ballot papers and boxes were not supplied.

“We were surprised that in area where there was no election, results were announced. What happened in Kogi State was exactly what Governor Kayode Fayemi and his men did in Ekiti.”

Mr Oguntuase then declared a seven-day mourning period for the killing of Dotun Kosedake.

He added that there were other four injured persons receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

He directed members of the PDP in the state to be in a sober mood in honour of the victims as from Monday, December 9.