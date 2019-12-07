Rickety trucks will soon be history – Lagos waste managers

The Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) has pledged its commitment toward replacing its rickety waste disposal trucks with stronger ones in order to upgrade the standard of waste management in Lagos State and the country at large.

The National President of AWAMN, David Oriyomi made this known during a Gala and Award Night, organised by the association in Lagos.

The Gala and Award night has the theme: ”Unlocking the Potential in Waste Management through Circular Economy”.

Mr Oriyomi said the association was already discussing with some banks to assist in equipment financing, toward replacing the trucks.

“The most important thing for me is the growth of the business.

“You can tie that to a clean environment.

“The business cannot grow without the cleanliness of the environment.

“My desire is to make sure that we have a clean environment, and that the business grows, to ensure the peace and professional growth of members,” he said.

The president said the association was geared toward innovating and moving from refuse collection, transportation, and disposal, to waste recycling.

He said that to fulfill its manifesto, the executive committee of the association would work hard to ensure that waste collectors “are properly kitted, and the trucks branded”.

“The issues of rickety trucks and ill-looking workers will soon be things of the past.

“Within this short time that we have been in office – three months – we have begun discussing with some banks to assist us in equipment financing so we can replace those rickety trucks with stronger ones.

“I am happy that they are responding, and things are going on well,” Mr Oriyomi said.

He expressed appreciation to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for promising to work with banks to assist operators in procuring trucks.

The Publicity Secretary of AWAMN, Adebola Olugbenga, stated that political will is key to a sustainable partnership for effective and efficient integrated waste management system in low- and middle-income countries.

Mr Olugbenga said the PSP system adopted by Lagos State and which had become a model for other states within Nigeria and in some parts of Africa, should be sustained and improved upon.

Among those given awards for their contributions to waste management are the former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, and the former Managing Director of the Lagos State Waste Management Agency, Ola Oresanya.

Others are the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, among others.

