Man arrested with 300 wraps of Indian Hemp – Police

A man, Ibrahim Aremu, popularly called Jenromi, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly being in possession of about 300 wraps of suspected Indian hemp.

The command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known on Friday.

He said the suspect was arrested following information received by the police at Enugada division ”about his activities as a leader of a cult group terrorising Itun Seriki community, Totoro Abeokuta”.

He said information further revealed that the suspect is also a ‘big-time’ dealer in illicit drugs ”and that his cult group always uses his abode as their meeting point from where they plan how to carry out their notorious activities”.

“On receiving the information, the DPO Enugada division mobilised his men to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested while some of his accomplices escaped. About 300 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp was (were) recovered from him,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department.

