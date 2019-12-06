Victim of Lagos pipeline explosion receiving treatment – LASEMA

Related News

The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) has said that one of the two victims of an oil pipeline explosion in Lagos on Thursday is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

In response to a PREMIUM TIMES’ enquiry, the agency spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, said the victim ”have been transferred to the Igando General Hospital and is currently being treated for 70-degree burns.”

The victim, who is yet to be identified, was at a wooden bridge in the Idowu Egba community when the explosion occurred, witnesses said.

The impact destroyed the community bridge which served as both a vehicular and pedestrian link for the community while burning another victim to death.

The explosion, which happened at four different points, was mostly fatal at Idowu Egba point as other points of the explosion were neither inhabited or accessible as they were swampy.

Witnesses said the pipeline leakage occurred at the Isheri area and the spill flowed down towards Idowu Egba and towards Alimosho before exploding.

Some residents, however, said the oil spill ignited after a prophet and his clients tried lighting a candle at one of the spiritual centres near the pipeline, adding that the client died while the prophet is the one currently hospitalised.

In July, another pipeline had exploded in the same area, killing two people and injuring several others.