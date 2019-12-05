Customs arrest suspects ‘using caskets to smuggle fuel’- Official

Petrol in casket
Petrol in casket

The Nigeria Customs Service has said it intercepted 19 ‘jerrycans’ of petrol concealed in two caskets by suspected smugglers.

The caskets were being smuggled to a neighbouring country, an official said.

The Public Relations Officer of Ogun Area Command, Abdullahi Maiwada, said the operations which led to the discovery was carried out by the Ogun State Command and Federal Operations Unit, Zone A as well as ‘GOC strike force’.

“In continuation of the fight against smuggling, a joint Special Taskforce comprising of Officers and Men, of Ogun I Command, Federal Operation Unit Zone “A” and CGC’s Strike Force intercepted 13 Jerry cans of 25 litres and six Jerry cans of 10 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) concealed clandestinely in two caskets,” he said.

“The said items were conveyed by a daredevil smuggler with the intention of smuggling the items across the border to a neighbouring country in a Mazda 626 with Lagos registration number LSD 617 CW,” Mr Maiwada said.

The spokesman said the command would continue to curtail smuggling.

“We therefore appeal to the general public to embrace legitimate means of livelihood and to avoid smuggling in all its ramifications,” he said. “The eagle eye is all around Ogun State to halt new techniques initiated by economic saboteurs to perpetuate their illicit acts.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.