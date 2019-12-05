Customs arrest suspects ‘using caskets to smuggle fuel’- Official

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service has said it intercepted 19 ‘jerrycans’ of petrol concealed in two caskets by suspected smugglers.

The caskets were being smuggled to a neighbouring country, an official said.

The Public Relations Officer of Ogun Area Command, Abdullahi Maiwada, said the operations which led to the discovery was carried out by the Ogun State Command and Federal Operations Unit, Zone A as well as ‘GOC strike force’.

“In continuation of the fight against smuggling, a joint Special Taskforce comprising of Officers and Men, of Ogun I Command, Federal Operation Unit Zone “A” and CGC’s Strike Force intercepted 13 Jerry cans of 25 litres and six Jerry cans of 10 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) concealed clandestinely in two caskets,” he said.

“The said items were conveyed by a daredevil smuggler with the intention of smuggling the items across the border to a neighbouring country in a Mazda 626 with Lagos registration number LSD 617 CW,” Mr Maiwada said.

The spokesman said the command would continue to curtail smuggling.

“We therefore appeal to the general public to embrace legitimate means of livelihood and to avoid smuggling in all its ramifications,” he said. “The eagle eye is all around Ogun State to halt new techniques initiated by economic saboteurs to perpetuate their illicit acts.”