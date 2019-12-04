OAU to honour Kagame, Biodun Shobanjo, others

Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda.
Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, and three others are to be honoured at the 44th convocation of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Ile-Ife by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, said advertising guru, Biodun Shobanjo, is also among those to be honoured.

The others are the President of African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK), Benedict Oramah, and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Plc., IbukunOluwa Awosika.

The statement said Mr Kagame’s exemplary leadership qualities and achievements in Rwanda were considered, especially his being actively instrumental to ending the infamous genocide in Rwanda.

According to the statement, the recognition of the outstanding and remarkable achievements of Mr Kagame led to the decision to confer on him the Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa).

It also stated that Mr Shobanjo’s trailblazing efforts and enduring legacies in the last 50 years in marketing communications in Nigeria and his humane social activism had made him fit for the award of the Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa).

The Doctor of Science (Agric. Economics) (Honoris Causa) conferred on Mr Oramah, the statement said, was in recognition of his outstanding academic achievements.

It added that the indelible corporate achievements, unique and outstanding contributions to the growth of entrepreneurship in the society and humane social activism earned Mrs Awosika a Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa) degree.

The awardees, the statement said, would be conferred with their degrees during the 44th convocation of the university scheduled for between December 11 and 14.

(NAN)

