Three injured in Lagos gas explosion

Not less than three people were “severely injured” in a gas explosion that occurred at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The explosion which happened on Wednesday also left several cars damaged.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) was at the scene to rescue the victims of the explosion.

According to a statement by Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the agency, gas leakage from one of the gas cylinders used by workers in the premises of the hotel led to the explosion.

“A total of three people sustained severe injuries as a result of the blast and two have been rushed to Lagos Island General hospital for intensive care by LASEMA AMBULANCE UNIT while one was rushed to a nearby private hospital,” Mr Okunbor said.

Several cars and hotel room windows were also shattered due to the blast, he added.

“The response unit of the agency, police officers and staff of the hotel are said to be on the ground to ensure a swift recovery process in the ongoing operation.”