Court remands six secondary school students accused of raping colleague

A court used to illustrate the story
A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Tuesday remanded six students of Lagelu Grammar School at the Agugu Police Station over alleged rape of a female colleague.

The students – Akeem Abee, 17; Olaiya Faruq, 16; Kazeem Awal, 16, Ajao Waris, 17; Alamu Boluwatife, 17; and Dauda Mubarak, 17 – are facing trial for conspiracy and rape.

The court did not take the plea of the defendants.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Oladiran, in his ruling, ordered the students to be remanded at Agugu Police Station instead of a correctional centre because they were all minors.

Mr Oladiran subsequently adjourned the matter till Friday for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sunday Ogunremi, had told the court that the defendants conspired to rape the female student.

Mr Ogunremi alleged that the defendants on November 17 at about 6 p.m at Lagelu Grammar School, Ibadan, had unlawful carnal knowledge of the female student.

He said the offences contravened Sections 360 and 517 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

