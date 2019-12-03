Alleged killers of LASTMA official arraigned

Related News

The alleged murderers of an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) were on Monday arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Yaba.

The LASTMA official, Ola Oyeshina, 31 years old, was attacked at Sifax-Iganmu area of Apapa on Friday allegedly by two drivers, Abdullahi Akerele, 31, and Nurudeen Ogungbe, 41.

Both defendants were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate, Kikelomo Ayeye, on a two-count charge of attack and murder of a law enforcement officer.

The counts read: “That you Abdullahi Akere, Nurudeen Ogungbe and others now at large on 29th day of November 2019, at about 1800hrs at Ijora-Badia, Lagos State in the Lagos Magistrate District, did conspire among yourself to commit felony to wit: murder; an offence punishable under section 233 of the criminal law of Lagos state.”

“That you Abdullahi Akere, Nurudeen Ogungbe and others now at large on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magistrate District, did kill one Ola Oyeshina, age 40 years by hitting him with stone on his head and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 222 and punishable under section 223 of the criminal law of Lagos state”.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

Mrs Ayeye ordered that the defendants be remanded in custody. She adjourned the case till January 28 for hearing.