Police arrest five officers for killing civilian

The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested five police officers for reportedly killing a civilian, Maliki Mohammed, and injuring two others at a night club in Lagos.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said that the shooting occurred at Crest Inn Club, Oshodi on Friday night.

The five officers involved have been detained based on the directive of Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

“In their statement, the team said they were at the club in response to a complaint made by one Makinde Omowunmi Abibat ‘f’ of No 9 Olaore Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi at Akinpelu Police Station that she was assaulted in the club.

“While trying to effect an arrest, they were attacked by some hoodlums which necessitated their use of firearms,” the statement said.

Mr Elkana said “this fell short of the provision of Force Order 237 which defined the circumstances in which a police officer will be justified to use his firearms and the use of force”.

The officers involved are Orubu Olusola, Apalowo Ola, Kasai Sule, Momoh Ogwuche and Adoga Collins, all attached to Akinpelu Division.

The arrested officers will face internal disciplinary proceedings and if found guilty, be handed over to conventional court for prosecution, the police spokesperson said.

Eleven suspects were also arrested in connection with the attack on the team.

The case is being investigated and the police assured that members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the Orderly Room Trial.

Meanwhile, Mr Odumosu, the Lagos police commissioner, commiserated with the families of the deceased and injured persons and assured them of justice.