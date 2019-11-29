Supreme court sacks Oyo monarch

Related News

The Supreme Court, on Friday, sacked the traditional ruler of Eruwaland in Oyo State, Samuel Adegbola, 21 years after he ascended the throne.

The sack followed an Oyo State High Court judgment that had earlier removed him on January 26, 2011.

The monarch, dissatisfied with the 2011 court judgement, approached an appellate court before the case was eventually moved to the Supreme Court.

He was installed as the Eleruwa in 1998 by the Oyo State Government, amidst protests by members of the other ruling houses.

The controversy followed the death of the last Eleruwa, Bolanle Olaniyan, on May 1, 1994. He was from the Akalako ruling house.

The sacked official’s nomination by the kingmakers was challenged by the Laribikusi ruling house, which argued that he was not a member of the ruling house that was next in line of succession.

There was an argument that Mr Adegbola belonged to Akalako ruling house, where the previous monarch hailed from.

Unconvinced, the State Government went ahead to install him.

Those who approached the court to challenge Mr Adegbola’s ascension to the throne include: James Olatunde Idowu and ‘Alhaji’ Ajao, and joined in the suit were the Governor of Oyo State; the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State; Ibarapa Central Local Government; Jacob Adewusi; Femi Atanda; Idowu Okeowo, E. Ojebisi and Mr Kasali.

The plaintiffs represented by Lasun Sanusi (SAN) sought eight reliefs in their statement of claims which were all granted by the court.

Justice Abimbola resolved all the issues in favour of the plaintiffs.