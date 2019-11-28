Alleged N150m Fraud: EFCC grills ex-Lagos scholarship board boss

EFCC operatives
EFCC operatives

The EFCC on Thursday began investigating an alleged N150 million fraud involving a former Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, Stephen Oshinowo.

A director of accounts, Shobaloju Akinwunmi, and Kasali Amoo were also named in the scandal.
According to a statement signed by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Thursday, the suspects are being investigated for alleged stealing, money laundering and abuse of office.

The EFCC also said investigations had revealed that the suspects fraudulently converted the said amount to their personal use through two companies, Julikam International Limited and Orsimolu Trading Solutions.

READ ALSO: Maina arrives court in a wheelchair

They also reportedly used pseudo names that benefited from the scheme.

The suspects had been invited for interrogation by the commission earlier this month.

They reported to the commission on Tuesday for interrogation.

The second and third suspects, Messrs Akinwunmi and Amoo, have been granted administrative bail.

The first suspect, Mr Oshinowo, remains in the EFCC custody pending the conclusion of investigation.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.