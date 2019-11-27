Six months after inauguration, Governor Abiodun yet to name Ogun commissioners

Related News

Governor Dapo Abiodun is yet to name his cabinet six months after assuming office in Ogun State.

The situation has left the governor working with only special advisers and assistants, which critics said was insufficient against the crucial roles of commissioners who should constitute the state executive council.

Mr Abiodun assumed office on May 29, and he clocked six months in office on Wednesday. In early July, the governor sought and received approval to appoint advisers and assistants pending the inauguration of commissioners.

Reports at the time said the governor was worried about the financial burden that commissioners would place on the state and decided to work with advisers for as long as he could. He had previously complained of a massive debt crisis left behind by his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun.

But several months later, the patience of residents has started ebbing, with critics saying the governor has become complacent working only with advisers. Advisers are hardly members of the state executive council, which is the highest decision-making committee for the executive arm.

Commissioners are appointed to help the governor coordinate his agenda, often with deep political and social considerations.

“No serious governor would not have constituted his cabinets with commissioners after good six months he was inaugurated,” a resident, Festus Ogun lashed out on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. “It raises the presumption of cluelessness. It is irresponsible.”

Mr Ogun dismissed a narrative being peddled by Mr Abiodun’s supporters that the process was too cumbersome and, therefore, requires time and patience.

The controversy in Ogun has been raging alongside other similar concerns in other states as Nigerian governors become increasingly comfortable with running their governments without a cabinet. In Osun, Governor Gboyega Oyetola took 10 months to name his cabinet, despite widespread controversy.

Mr Oyetola’s predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, did not name cabinet throughout his first four years in office, a controversial decision that was widely deemed unprecedented.

Mr Abiodun has not exactly beaten Mr Oyetola’s record, much less his predecessor, but Ogun residents are not taking any chances.

“We know the consequences of delaying (the) appointment of (a) cabinet,” Sarah Ogunlana told PREMIUM TIMES from Sagamu. “Even President Buhari learnt a bitter lesson of this in his first term and quickly constituted his cabinet in his second term.”

Mrs Ogunlana said the state’s economy has already taken a hit that could be substantially linked to a lack of cabinet.

“The governor cannot be everywhere at once,” she said. “The state is bigger than one person and that is why the law was put in place for commissioners to be appointed to speed things up.”

‘Star-studded state’

Mr Abiodun and his associates said commissioners would be named as specified by law, but the residents should continue to exercise patience.

“Commissioners would be appointed,” Mr Abiodun’s chief media aide, Kunle Somorin, told PREMIUM TIMES. “He has been consulting but it has been difficult to decide on a list because this is a star-studded state.”

“We understand some people have been agitating for commissioners to be appointed, but there is no need to be worried,” he said. “They should be patient.”

A political associate of the governor told PREMIUM TIMES the governor held a meeting of state political caucus a few weeks ago and it was decided that the state’s nine federal constituencies should suggest three candidates each to be considered for commissioner.

But the agreement was truncated when some candidates were dropped and some politicians warned the governor of a potential fallout if their loyalists are not named into the cabinet.

But critics like Mr Ogun insist the ultimate responsibility would be shouldered by the governor.

“I am concerned about governance here and not fruitless politicking that will benefit no common man on the street,” he said in the Facebook post, warning of “perilous time ahead.”