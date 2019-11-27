Court fixes date to re-arraign ex-Lagos speaker Ikuforiji, aide

Related News

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has adjourned till December 11 for the re-arraignment of the former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, and his aide, Oyebode Atoyebi.

Mohammed Liman, the judge, fixed the date Wednesday following the request for adjournment by Tunde Akinrinmisi, Mr Ikuforiji’s lawyer.

The adjournment came despite protests by Rotimi Oyedepo, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, that the case has dragged for too long.

“This is a case that the prosecution has given evidence and closed its case but Justice Ibrahim Buba discharged the defendants on no-case submission, which travelled from here up to the Supreme Court. Here we are six years after,” Mr Oyedepo added.

The EFCC had charged the former speaker and his aide with 54 amended counts of money laundering allegations amounting to over N500 million.

The EFCC said the defendants received the money from the Lagos State House of Assembly without passing through a financial institution.

The defendants were discharged by Mr Buba in September 2014 after he upheld the no-case submission arguments by Mr Ikuforiji’s lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, a senior advocate of Nigeria. The judge held that the EFCC ought to have known that they were not investigating Mr. Ikuforiji as an individual, but his office as an institution.

In November 2016, a Court of Appeal overturned the lower court’s decision and ordered that the defendants be retried by another judge. In a unanimous judgment, the court held that the offences created by Section 1 of the Money Laundering Act 2004 and 2011 respectively were strict liability offences. The judges also said that their proofs do not depend on the purposes the money was used for if the amount was above the threshold stipulated by law.

A Supreme Court decision in June last year held that the appellate court was right in declaring that the EFCC had established a prima facie case against the defendants.