FUTA expels six students caught on video assaulting another

The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA has expelled six students for physically assaulting another student.

The incident occurred at one of the students’ hostels outside the campus of the institution.

The students pounced on the victim for allegedly spreading gossip about one of them. During the beating, one of them recorded the act and posted it on social media.

In the video that went viral, two of the students were slapping and whipping the victim ruthlessly while she (victim) begged them to leave her alone.

On Tuesday, Adegbenro Adebanjo, the institution’s Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, said the “expulsion is sequel to the recommendation of the University Disciplinary Panel which probed the incident that took place in an off campus hostel on Saturday, November 16, 2019 and adjudged them culpable of gross misconduct and breach of the University Matriculation Oath.”

Mr Adegbenro named the students as Popoola Olaniyi Agboola, 300 level; Oluwadare Faith Tobiloba, 200L; Nandi Yohanna Jessica IPE, 200 level; Ajuwon Tolani Emmanuella FAT, 100 level; Emmanuel Funmilayo Taiwo, 100 level and Alao Olabimpe Cecilia, 100 level.

According to the institution, the expulsion is in line with the position of Page 48 of the 2019/2020 Students Handbook which prescribes expulsion from the university for students who engage in “physical assault or battery on another student outside the university premises”.

“As a consequence of their expulsion their studentship of FUTA ceases forthwith with all its rights and privileges.”

Below is the full statement by the university.

FUTA Expels Six Students Found Culpable in the Physical Bullying of their Mate.

The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA has expelled six students over the bullying of a fellow student. The expulsion is sequel to the recommendation of the University Disciplinary Panel which probed the incident that took place in an off campus hostel on Saturday, November 16, 2019 and adjudged them culpable of gross misconduct and breach of the University Matriculation Oath.

The Expelled students are : 1. Popoola Olaniyi Agboola IDD/ (300L) 2. Oluwadare Faith Tobiloba FST ( 200L) 3. Nandi Yohanna Jessica IPE/ ( 200L) 4. Ajuwon Tolani Emmanuella FAT/ (100L) 5. Emmanuel Funmilayo Taiwo FAT/ (100L)and 6. Alao Olabimpe Cecilia CSP/ (100 L)

The expulsion is in line with the position of Page 48 of the 2019/2020 Students Handbook which prescribes expulsion from the University for Students who engage in, ” Physical assault or battery on another student outside the university premises”. As a consequence of their expulsion their studentship of FUTA ceases forthwith with all its rights and privileges.

The punishment meted out to the affected students is not to pander to the justifiable public outcry that greeted their odious act but in tandem with the rules and regulations as contained in the Students Code of Conduct as stipulated in the University Handbook and oath of Matriculation which all students are made to sign and subscribe to.