Delta poly bans use of face caps on campus

Delta-State-Poly-ozoro
Delta-State-Poly-ozoro

The management of Delta Polytechnic, Ozoro, has banned the use of face caps by students on campus.

The rector of the polytechnic, Job Akpodiete, gave this order at the weekend shortly after the burning of more than 5,000 face caps seized from students.

Mr Akpodiete, represented by the Dean of Students Affairs, Thomas Ojuye, said the move was to check indecent dressing among students on campus.

“The management of the polytechnic came up with an advice to students to dress in a manner that is acceptable to the institution and the public.

“Sequel to the directive by the school management, the use of all manner of caps by students on campus has been proscribed,” he said.

The rector said the polytechnic’s security unit had been authorised as a matter of importance to destroy seized caps henceforth.

The polytechnic, he said, had over the years, witnessed relative peace and cult-free academic environment.

Mr Akpodiete described the feat as a product of conscientious and proactive measures put in place by the management of the polytechnic.

In his remark, the polytechnic’s Chief Security Officer, Simeon Eduke, described Ozoro Polytechnic as one of the most peaceful institutions in Nigeria.

He said that the destruction of the seized face caps was to serve as a deterrent to the incoming students of the polytechnic. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.