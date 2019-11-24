Lagos govt seals off plastic company over worker’s death

Lagos state on map
Lagos state on map

The Lagos State Government has sealed off Multipak Nigeria Ltd., a plastic producing factory, for violation of safety rules and regulations, poor house-keeping and lack of signage, which led to the death of a worker.

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Lanre Mojola, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

The company is located at Plot F8, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos.

Signage is a graphic design, symbols, emblems or words, used especially for identification or as a means of giving directions or warning.

According to him, the factory was sealed up following the Lagos State Government’s declaration of zero tolerance for factories and private organisations that violate safety rules and regulations.

“LASG seals off Multipak factory for violation of safety rules and regulations as well as poor house-keeping and lack of signage.

“The poor house-keeping led to the untimely death of Mr Femi Olatunde, a factory worker, who got his head stuck while operating one of the machines.

“Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is passionate about safety of lives and property of the citizenry.

“On no account should any factory operates without putting in place safety equipment, quality house-keeping, signage, good wiring system and a clean environment devoid of hazards to the lives of workers and visitors, ’’ Mojola said.

He, however, urged organisations and individuals to embrace best practices and international safety operations to prevent fatal incidents that endangered lives.

The LSSC boss said that safety of lives and property was collective responsibility and warned that factories that violated safety rules would be severely sanctioned. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.