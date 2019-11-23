Thunder kills 19 cows in Osun community

Related News

Fulani cattle rearers on Saturday lost 19 cows in a community in Osun State after a thunder strike.

The incident occurred at Iba, headquarters of Ifelodun Area Office of Osun State.

The traditional ruler of the town, Adekunle Okunoye, said the affected cows belonged to the Fulani natives living in the town, adding that the deaths was a natural occurrence occasioned by thunder.

“The people of Iba have over the years been living harmoniously with Fulani natives living in our domain and this will not cause any disaffection. The death of the cows belonging to the Fulani cattle rearers living among us was a natural occurrence occasioned by thunder that struck in the town,” he said.

“The community with the collaboration of the leadership of the Fulani community are on top of the situation. The Eburu in Council has directed the owners of the cows to burn them to avoid epidemic in the town. The community is in peace and the people live peacefully with all non-indigenes including the Fulanis,” the monarch added.

The head of the Fulani community in Iba, Jimoh Bala, said the incident was a natural occurrence that will not affect the peace of the town.

He said the people of the town are accommodating and ruled out the possibility of an attack on their cows by their host community.