How I killed my father – Suspect

A 32-year-old man, Ibrahim Isiaka, of Alagbaka area of Ashi in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday, narrated how he killed his 72-year-old father, Busari Isiaka.

Mr Isiaka was among 40 suspects paraded by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, at the command’s headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Mr Olukolu said the suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, conspiracy and cultism.

The police boss said the police arrested Mr Isiaka for allegedly killing his 72-year-old father.

Mr Olukolu said Mr Isiaka killed his father on November 11 and the incident was reported at Ashi Divisional Police Headquarters at about 6 p.m. on the same day.

He allegedly engaged his father, a retired soldier, in a fisticuff, and in the process strangled him. He was said to have called his two brothers, Toaheed and Isiaka, and narrated the incident to them.

“His two brothers immediately raced to their father’s house and prepared his corpse for burial without reporting to the police to conceal the heinous crime perpetrated by their brother, Ibrahim Isiaka. Their father, Busari Isiaka, was hurriedly buried the same date.

“Ibrahim Isiaka was thereafter arrested along with his two brothers. He confessed to the commission of the crime while his two brothers also confessed to have buried their father the same day to prevent the police from arresting Ibrahim Isiaka as advised by some people,” the police commissioner said.

Mr Isiaka gave his own account of the tragedy.

He said he did not intend to kill his father. They had a heated argument when in annoyance he pushed his father on the chest and he fell down the staircase from their storey building, he said.

He said the septuagenarian died in the process.

“On that day, I went upstairs to meet him. He had dressed up and was about to leave for an outing. I pushed him. Since I was born, I never fought him.

“The only thing we used to fight on was the way he used to drink to stupor. But on that day, I just went upstairs and I pushed him.

“He fell on the staircase and rolled down. My mother is dead. She died many years ago.”

Ibrahim’s elder brother, Taoheed, 41, also told journalists that he was not at the scene when the incident occurred. He said Murtala, 36, was also not around. But they received a call that Ibrahim and their father were fighting and the old man had died.

“I was at a site when I received the call and I rushed to my father’s house. On getting there, I discovered that it was true that my father had died. So, I informed my father’s younger sibling about the development and he told me that he was at Adeoyo Hospital. About one hour later, he called me that he could not come and that we children of the deceased should organise for his burial.

“Our father was a Muslim and we invited Islamic clerics that conducted a brief funeral service in our house and therefore we buried him within the compound. But somebody we did not know reported the matter to the police and a few days after the burial, the three of us were arrested by the police. Apart from Ibarahim, myself and Muritala were arrested because we did not report the matter to the police.”

