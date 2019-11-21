Teenager charged with stabbing another to death

A court used to illustrate the story
An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Thursday ordered the remand of a 17-year-old who allegedly stabbed another teenager to death.

The Chief Magistrate, A.O. Komolafe, ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys in Oregun, Lagos.

The defendant, a resident of Agunfoye, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State, was brought on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The court did not take his plea.

Mrs Komolafe adjourned the case until November 27 for mention.

The prosecutor, Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on October 14, at 9 p.m., at No. 42, Ire Road, Agunfoye, Igbogbo, Ikorodu.

He alleged that the defendant had a misunderstanding with the deceased, aged 14, adding that it resulted in a fight and the defendant used a knife to stab the deceased on the neck.

Mr Uwadione noted that murder is punishable with death. (NAN)

