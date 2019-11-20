Ogun govt. to deworm over 800,000 school children

Ogun on map
Ogun on map

The Ogun State government says it has concluded plans to de-worm over 800,000 school children in the ongoing health awareness programme across 10 local government areas in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Dapo Abiodun made this known on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

Mr Abiodun, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Adesanya Ayinde, said the exercise was an opportunity to help children get rid of worms that might make them susceptible to skin and respiratory infections.

He said that 839,273 children were being targeted during the exercise in 4,900 schools across the designated local government areas.

The governor called on parents and guardians to work harmoniously with the health workers, who are saddled with the responsibility of carrying out the exercise.

NAN reports that the second round of the exercise for children between the ages of 5 and 14, which commenced on November 15, will end on November 24.

The designated local government areas are: Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Ifo, Odeda,Yewa North, Yewa South, Odogbolu, Sagamu, Ijebu North and Ogun Waterside.

The governor said the exercise was meant to enhance the children’s health and help guard against untoward health condition that might result in absenteeism from school.

In her remarks, the state Coordinator, Neglected Tropical Diseases, Islamiyat Soneye, thanked the parents for their enthusiasm towards the school-based deworming exercise.

She urged them to encourage their wards to take part in the exercise to avoid infecting others.

Mrs Soneye noted that parents should endeavour to deworm their kids in another three months to keep them healthy.

While monitoring the exercise in Odeda council area, the Medical Officer of Health in charge of the area, Olusan Oluwaseun, described the turn-out as impressive.

He assured that all schools within the area would be touched, without leaving any out of the programme.

Mr Oluwaseun appreciated the teachers for their support which, he said, had made the task easy, pointing out that children, who had yet to be de-wormed, would be attended to in the coming days. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.